Chivas Brothers dispute over as workers agree new offer

By James Bayley

Unite the union has confirmed that its 500-strong Chivas Brothers membership has overwhelmingly accepted an improved pay offer over two years.

The deal consists of a 6.4% pay increase effective from 1 July 2023 along with a one-off £500 payment. In year two, the pay increase will consist of the average inflation figure over the year running until July 2024.

A rolling programme of 24-hour stoppages across various Chivas Brothers facilities between Monday 11 to Thursday 14 December was suspended following the new pay offer. The dispute is now over.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “It was only down to the fact that our 500-strong membership at Chivas Brothers were prepared to fight and take strike action that the company came back to the negotiating table. The pay deal is another example of Unite delivering better jobs, pay and conditions for its members.”

Unite is the main union at the company representing workers at the Kilmalid, Dalmuir, Beith, Strathclyde Grain and Strathisla distilleries, and Dumbuck warehouse facility, among others.

Chivas employs around 1,500 workers in Scotland, where it produces Scotch whisky brands including Chivas Regal, Aberlour, Ballantine's, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet.

Unite industrial officer Andy Brown, added: “Unite has delivered a significant improvement to the pay packets of our Chivas Brothers membership. The new two-year deal will help them cope with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“We are pleased that we have negotiated an offer which has been overwhelmingly accepted by the membership bringing the dispute to an end.”



A Chivas Brothers spokesperson said: “We are pleased that following the latest ballot, employees covered by bargaining agreements have now voted to accept our revised proposal, which avoids unnecessary strike action. The new deal includes an acceptance of our original pay proposal and enhanced benefits, along with the security of a two-year agreement. We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with all our employees to deliver our main business objective, which is the continued supply of our world-renowned whiskies to consumers all over the world.”







