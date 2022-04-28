Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Pernod Ricard announces Q3 FY22 results

By James Bayley
Published:  28 April, 2022

Pernod Ricard, the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits, has announced its sales for the first nine months of FY22, and the results are very strong despite a volatile global market.

The total sales in those nine months amounted to €8,407m, with organic growth up 18%.

This was boosted by widespread growth in 'must-win' domestic markets such as India (+19%), USA (+13%) and China (+12%).

Excellent growth could also be found in the European market, despite some deceleration in March, notably due to the impacts of the conflict in Ukraine.

Travel retail enjoyed a welcome boost (+33%) due to increased passenger traffic following the easing of some Covid restrictions.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, said: “Our Q3 was very strong and continues the broad-based performance we enjoyed in the first half, with all our regions and must-win markets showing very strong growth.

"The global environment remains volatile with an increasingly challenging and inflationary context. We expect a softer Q4 impacted by Covid disruptions in China, phasing normalisation in the US and conflict in Ukraine. Overall we expect for FY22 a strong diversified sales momentum across the regions due to on-trade rebound, off-trade resilience and a continuing recovery in Travel Retail.

He added: "We are increasing investments to fuel growth momentum. Accordingly, we are providing full-year guidance for FY22 of organic growth in profit from recurring operations of around +17% with some operating margin expansion.”

In terms of brands, Jameson, Martell, Chivas Regal, Absolut, Ballantine’s and The Glenlivet led the way, contributing to a +20% (Q3 +22%) growth.

However, due to the lower New Zealand harvest, strategic wines were down by -3%.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Diageo UK appoints new MD

Liv-ex predicts ‘off’ vintage for Bordea...

Taylor's and Quinta do Noval declare 202...

Cono Sur launches new Sauvignon Blanc Bl...

Stoli Group announces limited edition Uk...

Fine wine leads the way for Jascots

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95