Absolut unveils new bottle design amid brand shakeup

By James Lawrence
Published:  14 February, 2022

Vodka brand Absolut has revealed a new bottle design and remixed flavoured range in what will be the brand’s biggest shake-up since its launch in 1979.

Owned by multinational Pernod Ricard, Absolut has chosen a stripped-back aesthetic for its new bottle, made with over 50% recycled clear glass.

According to a representative from the brand, “The new design uses the canvas of the iconic 18th century medicine bottle silhouette to shine a light on the spirit. For increased transparency, clear product information has been added to the front of the bottle including an ingredients list, abv-level and where it has been produced and bottled in and around Åhus, to celebrate the brand’s Swedish heritage.”

In addition, the name of the brand’s founder, Lars Olsson Smith, has been added to the medallion on the front of the bottle, while the font of the script has been modernised, making it easier to read.

Meanwhile, the Absolut flavoured range has also received a refresh to “optimise the brand’s flavours to deliver a style and taste that’s even more authentic to the fruit and offer consumers exceptional tasting cocktails.”

Several of Absolut’s flavoured vodkas (Raspberri, Vanilia, Passionfruit, Watermelon, Mango and Pear) will benefit from a slightly lower abv of 38%, although the citrus flavours (Citron, Lime and Mandarin) remain at 40%. Each bottle will reportedly feature a vibrant colour block, “reflecting the improved and elevated ‘true to fruit’ flavour of the liquid within.”

Marnie Corrigan, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, commented: “Mixing has been in Absolut’s DNA for four decades. Whether that’s bringing together different ideas, people, or drinks, we believe that life is best when you mix it up.”

She added: “The range refresh pays homage to the brand’s provenance, authenticity, and progressive DNA, and as a brand famous for elevating cocktails, social moments, and driving social change, Absolut’s bold new look is sure to raise the bar and inspire creativity for any cocktail lovers, mixologists in the making and those with a passion for great tasting drinks.”

According to Nielsen data, vodka remains the leading spirit in terms of value sales in the retail sector.








