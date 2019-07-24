Santa Rita renews Arsenal deal

By Mathew Lyons

Chile’s Santa Rita winery has signed up for a second three-year partnership with Arsenal football club.

The agreement gives Santa Rita exclusive pouring rights on still and sparkling wines for both club level and general admissions at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

As part of the deal, Santa Rita will also have branded LED signage around the pitch at every home Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup match. Arsenal has also committed to producing Santa Rita branded content which both companies can share across digital and other communications platforms.

Baltazar Sánchez, chairman of Santa Rita, said: “We are delighted to continue building on this fruitful relationship with Arsenal, impacting both fans and consumers across the globe.

“Over the initial three-year period, Santa Rita reached millions of football fans on TV, as well as making our wines available to more than five million fans at Emirates Stadium in London.”

Peter Silverstone, commercial director at Arsenal, said: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Santa Rita highlighting the value we place on building strong, long-term partnerships that can evolve.

“We look forward to working together to target further markets where Santa Rita can strengthen its position.”

The first three-year partnership introduced Santa Rita’s wines to an estimated 123 million potential consumers worldwide.

Santa Rita is hoping the new partnership will drive growth in the UK and Ireland, as well as in key Asian markets such as China, Japan and South Korea.