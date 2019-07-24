Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Santa Rita renews Arsenal deal

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  24 July, 2019

Chile’s Santa Rita winery has signed up for a second three-year partnership with Arsenal football club.

The agreement gives Santa Rita exclusive pouring rights on still and sparkling wines for both club level and general admissions at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

As part of the deal, Santa Rita will also have branded LED signage around the pitch at every home Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup match. Arsenal has also committed to producing Santa Rita branded content which both companies can share across digital and other communications platforms.

Baltazar Sánchez, chairman of Santa Rita, said: “We are delighted to continue building on this fruitful relationship with Arsenal, impacting both fans and consumers across the globe.

“Over the initial three-year period, Santa Rita reached millions of football fans on TV, as well as making our wines available to more than five million fans at Emirates Stadium in London.”

Peter Silverstone, commercial director at Arsenal, said: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Santa Rita highlighting the value we place on building strong, long-term partnerships that can evolve.

“We look forward to working together to target further markets where Santa Rita can strengthen its position.”

The first three-year partnership introduced Santa Rita’s wines to an estimated 123 million potential consumers worldwide.

Santa Rita is hoping the new partnership will drive growth in the UK and Ireland, as well as in key Asian markets such as China, Japan and South Korea.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Head of UK Sales - On Trade and Independent Off Trade

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95