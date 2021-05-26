MontGras launches three new ranges in the UK

By Lisa Riley

Chilean winery MontGras has launched three new wine ranges in the UK – MontGras Organic, Day One and DeVine Reserva – which will be distributed by North South Wines.

With winemaker Adolfo Hurtado at the helm, the new lines have been introduced to make the brand more relevant to today’s consumer and to support MontGras’ commitment to sustainability, said the winery.

Moreover, Hurtado has also refreshed the wine style to develop a collection of premium wines that are “attractive, relevant and sustainable”.

“This is an exciting time for MontGras as we redefine the brand,” said Hurtado. “These three new collections are supported by very powerful oenological concepts which, we feel, will appeal to the UK shoppers who have demonstrated an increasing curiosity about wine during lockdown.

“The commercial proposition, spread over three price points, is very strong and fits well in Chile’s current market opportunity,” he said.

Kim Wilson, MD, North South Wines, added: “Working with the inspirational and talented Adolfo has been a long-term ambition for North South Wines, and we are thrilled to be bringing these brands to market which are all in demand from the consumer when the Chilean category is on such a high. These wines alongside the rebranded value driven MontGras range means we have a full category solution now to bring to market.”

The MontGras Organic range (rrp: £9.99) comprises Sauvignon Blanc, DO Mulchén Bio Bio Valley; Pinot Noir, DO Mulchén Bio Bio Valley and Red Blend, DO Maipo Valley, while MontGras Day One (rrp: £9.99) includes Sauvignon Blanc, DO Leyda, Chardonnay, DO Leyda, Pinot Noir, DO Casablanca, Merlot, DO Colchagua, Carmenere DO Colchagua and Cabernet Sauvignon, DO Maipo.

Inspired by the world of ampelography and knowing the identity of each vine, the MontGras DeVine Reserva range (rrp: £8.99) features 11 different Chilean varietals, of which the Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Cinsault and Malbec will be available in the UK.

From the 2020 vintage, all of the wines are certified vegan.



