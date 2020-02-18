Co-op grows green offering

By Lisa Riley

Co-op has expanded its green offering with its first unfiltered and organic natural wine alongside a new trio of other sustainably-sourced wines.

Exclusive to the retailer, Terra Madre Organic (v) is an unfiltered Sicilian white wine that comes from the indigenous grape, Cattaratto.

The 12% abc wine (rrp: £6.50) is produced organically to promote healthy soil, plant and insect biodiversity, and grapes are harvested by hand, with no additives or processing aids used in the fermentation process.

The launch was in response to increased demand from its customers and members looking for affordable wines sourced in a sustainable way, said Co-op wine buyer Edward Robinson.

“We continue to champion Fairtrade with a market-leading range that supports global social projects and our move to add more organic wines and bottles sourced using eco-friendly methods, builds on this success.”

Following the “popular customer response” to the no sulphur added wine from Spain, the new addition was a further move to recognise the trend for lower intervention wines seen in the on-trade, he added.

Co-op has also added its first organic Prosecco in the shape of the 11% abv Pizzolato Prosecco Treviso DOC (rrp: £10), which is available now alongside new Spanish organic red wine, Extreme Bobal 2018 (rrp: £10) and Estrada Douro White 2019 (rrp: £8).

Many of the new wines are suitable for vegans too, with producers opting for zero or animal-free fining agents to filter the wines.

Co-op claims to be the first retailer to list allergens and ingredients on wines, and so far 120 wines from the range are available for vegans.