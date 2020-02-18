Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Co-op grows green offering

By Lisa Riley
Published:  18 February, 2020

Co-op has expanded its green offering with its first unfiltered and organic natural wine alongside a new trio of other sustainably-sourced wines.   

Exclusive to the retailer, Terra Madre Organic (v) is an unfiltered Sicilian white wine that comes from the indigenous grape, Cattaratto. 

The 12% abc wine (rrp: £6.50) is produced organically to promote healthy soil, plant and insect biodiversity, and grapes are harvested by hand, with no additives or processing aids used in the fermentation process.

The launch was in response to increased demand from its  customers and members looking for affordable wines sourced in a sustainable way, said Co-op wine buyer Edward Robinson. 

“We continue to champion Fairtrade with a market-leading range that supports global social projects and our move to add more organic wines and bottles sourced using eco-friendly methods, builds on this success.” 

Following the “popular customer response” to the no sulphur added wine from Spain, the new addition was a further move to recognise the trend for lower intervention wines seen in the on-trade, he added. 

Co-op has also added its first organic Prosecco in the shape of the 11% abv Pizzolato Prosecco Treviso DOC (rrp: £10), which is available now alongside new Spanish organic red wine, Extreme Bobal 2018 (rrp: £10) and Estrada Douro White 2019 (rrp: £8). 

Many of the new wines are suitable for vegans too, with producers opting for zero or animal-free fining agents to filter the wines. 

Co-op claims to be the first retailer to list allergens and ingredients on wines, and so far 120 wines from the range are available for vegans.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Waddesdon Wines Ltd: Wine Sales Administration Assistant

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

...

Mitchells & Butlers: Wine Procurement Manager

...

Condor Wines: Sales & Marketing Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95