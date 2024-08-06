Waitrose expands spirits range with Mangrove Global partnership

By James Bayley

Mangrove Global is expanding its independent spirits range across the UK through an extended partnership with Waitrose. This will bring five new products to the supermarket's spirits shelves and increase the availability of existing items from VIVIR and the East London Liquor Company.

From 5 August, Waitrose will stock Stauning HØST whisky, Molinari Sambuca, VIVIR Café Liqueur, Bearface whisky and Chairman’s Reserve Spiced rum. VIVIR’s Blanco, Reposado and Anejo will be distributed in up to 250 stores, while East London Liquor Company’s Kew Gin will reach up to 60 stores.

The move reinforces Waitrose as a supermarket destination known for quality and unique product ranges, often featuring items typically found in specialist shops.

John Vine, partner and spirits buyer at Waitrose, stated that the supermarket is committed to offering the best products, bringing interest and added value with new and exciting items from unique producers. He expressed enthusiasm for the new additions from Mangrove's portfolio, highlighting their quality and distinctiveness.

“Waitrose is dedicated to bringing the best products to its customers, and in the spirits aisle, bringing interest and added value in the form of new and exciting SKUs from producers who aren’t afraid to do things differently,” said Vine.

“The Mangrove portfolio is bursting with brands that fit that bill to a tee; high-quality, fresh, and a little bit different. And as spirits enthusiasts ourselves - we can’t wait to see them hit the shelves of our stores, nationwide,” he added.

Helen Barugh, channel director for grocery at Mangrove Global, praised the collaboration with Waitrose, noting the supermarket's forward-thinking approach and dedication to quality. She emphasised the pleasure of working with Waitrose to introduce customers to innovative and high-quality spirits.

The new products from VIVIR, Stauning, Molinari, Bearface, East London Liquor Company and Chairman’s Reserve will be available in Waitrose stores nationwide from 5 August.







