Licensed Trade Charity launches new website and podcast

By James Bayley

Licensed Trade Charity (LTC), a 230-year-old organisation supporting the licensed hospitality sector and its schools, has launched a new website and podcast series, LTC Talks, to enhance its digital communication resources.

The website launched on 29 July and offers updated information on accessing help, including financial assistance, wellbeing support and specialist advice. It has been streamlined to provide hospitality and drinks workers with quicker, easier access to wellbeing tools.

In addition to the website, the charity is premiering LTC Talks, a podcast series featuring industry guests sharing their insights on the hospitality sector. The podcast will offer guidance and best practices for caring for the licensed hospitality workforce. The first nine episodes include discussions with People’s Captain founder Greg Bateman on mental health, nutritionist Jessica O’Dwyer on the impact of diet on mental health and Molly Davis, head of comms at BII, on supporting staff through menopause and perimenopause.

This digital upgrade follows a 43% increase in calls to the LTC helpline in 2023, highlighting the charity’s role in supporting current and former licensed trade workers. The podcast series aims to provide an interactive and engaging platform for sharing personal stories and experiences within the industry.

As part of this initiative, the charity has closed its app to offer a consolidated platform, ensuring all information on accessing help is available in one place, especially for those without easy access to a smartphone.

Chris Welham, CEO of LTC, said: “We’re excited to launch the new LTC website and podcast series, LTC Talks, we hope that with this brand-new suite of digital resourcing, the charity is in an even better position to deliver on our mission of transforming lives and unleashing potential across this incredible sector.

“The cost-of-living crisis, alongside other worries, has put a burden on many people within the industry, and we’re here to show them that they don’t have to face it alone. Support is always available through our free, 24/7 helpline, and we encourage all businesses and operators to make this known to their staff members by downloading our free assets online and displaying them in-store.

“Thanks to everyone who has supported this launch, I have no doubt the impact on awareness, and fundamentally the number of people accessing support will be significant.”







