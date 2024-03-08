Calls to the LTC helpline increased by 43% in 2023

By James Bayley

The Licensed Trade Charity (LTC), which supports drinks professionals in need of emotional support, specialist advice and financial assistance, experienced a 43% jump in calls to its helpline in 2023 compared to the previous year.

A total of 4,560 people from across the sector contacted the LTC through its 24/7 helpline in 2023 – the highest number of calls the charity has ever received in a 12-month period since the helpline was established.

Financial difficulties were the most prevalent issues for callers – 23% of all calls received by the LTC were referred to the grants team to discuss financial assistance. In 2023 alone, £1.4m was awarded in grants and services by the LTC, up from £1.17m in 2022.

Read more: Trade and national press divided on duty



Chris Welham, CEO of the LTC said: “The hospitality and drink sectors have faced unprecedented challenges over the past four years, and the pressures on our industry are being felt throughout the workforce.

“2023 represented the busiest year on record for the LTC, with a significant spike in individuals requiring support with their mental health, and assistance with their finances. Although this is clearly a worrying time for many across our industry, I am glad the LTC has been able to provide meaningful help to so many people. Increased awareness for the charity has been critical for us to reach a greater number of people needing aid, so I thank everyone who has amplified our message and raised vital funds over the past year.”

When asked how they heard about the charity’s helpline, 36% said they were referred by their employer, 9% by the financial support charity Turn2us, while 6% were referred to by other charities and housing associations, and 1% by the public sector.

Of those who made calls, 53% were employed at the time, and 44% of all calls made came from individuals working at one of the four largest pub companies in the UK.



