National Hospitality Day returns for second edition

By James Lawrence

A landmark event pioneered in 2021 will return to the UK this year, uniting a diverse cross-section of businesses in the hospitality sector.

Organised by a coalition of UK charities, the second edition of National Hospitality Day will take place on 16 September. Last year, thousands of venues across the UK took part in showcasing their offer, celebrating their customers, staff and the vital role hospitality plays in our local economies.

The event raised over £50,000 for the partner charities, with expectations that this figure will be surpassed in 2022.

“We’re calling on operators to do what they do best, delight their customers and show people a good time. All we ask is that they fundraise to make a small contribution towards the partner charities,” said a representative from the scheme.

“Fundraising doesn’t have to be complex and this year we’re encouraging businesses to offer guests a free signature drink or dish and asking the customer to pay-it-forward to National Hospitality Day via a QR code. Of course, it doesn't have to stop there; fundraising events, new dishes, summer cocktails, special menus and staff parties are already being planned,” they added.

The event's partner charities include The Drinks Trust, Hospitality Action, The Licensed Trade Charity and The Springboard Charity, all of whom have seen a huge increase in demand for their services over recent years.

Mark Lewis, chief executive of Hospitality Action, commented: “The last couple of years have shown us just how much richer our lives are having hospitality in them. The first National Hospitality Day was an inspirational showcase of our resilient sector and the brilliant people who work within it.”

Ross Carter, The Drinks Trust, added: “There has never been a more important time for the nation to gather together to celebrate and recognise the hospitality industry. The Drinks Trust is proud to be part of the second National Hospitality Day, and we would call on all operators, brands and suppliers to champion our vibrant industry, the people who work in it, and also help to encourage a new generation to join us.”

Hospitality businesses looking to participate in National Hospitality Day can register their interest at www.nationalhospitalityday.org.uk.











