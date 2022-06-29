Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

National Hospitality Day returns for second edition

By James Lawrence
Published:  29 June, 2022

A landmark event pioneered in 2021 will return to the UK this year, uniting a diverse cross-section of businesses in the hospitality sector.

Organised by a coalition of UK charities, the second edition of National Hospitality Day will take place on 16 September. Last year, thousands of venues across the UK took part in showcasing their offer, celebrating their customers, staff and the vital role hospitality plays in our local economies.

The event raised over £50,000 for the partner charities, with expectations that this figure will be surpassed in 2022.

“We’re calling on operators to do what they do best, delight their customers and show people a good time. All we ask is that they fundraise to make a small contribution towards the partner charities,” said a representative from the scheme.

“Fundraising doesn’t have to be complex and this year we’re encouraging businesses to offer guests a free signature drink or dish and asking the customer to pay-it-forward to National Hospitality Day via a QR code. Of course, it doesn't have to stop there; fundraising events, new dishes, summer cocktails, special menus and staff parties are already being planned,” they added.

The event's partner charities include The Drinks Trust, Hospitality Action, The Licensed Trade Charity and The Springboard Charity, all of whom have seen a huge increase in demand for their services over recent years.

Mark Lewis, chief executive of Hospitality Action, commented: “The last couple of years have shown us just how much richer our lives are having hospitality in them. The first National Hospitality Day was an inspirational showcase of our resilient sector and the brilliant people who work within it.”

Ross Carter, The Drinks Trust, added: “There has never been a more important time for the nation to gather together to celebrate and recognise the hospitality industry. The Drinks Trust is proud to be part of the second National Hospitality Day, and we would call on all operators, brands and suppliers to champion our vibrant industry, the people who work in it, and also help to encourage a new generation to join us.”

Hospitality businesses looking to participate in National Hospitality Day can register their interest at www.nationalhospitalityday.org.uk





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Naked Wines profits warning sparks share...

Scotland’s oldest wine merchant opens ne...

Festa and the future of wine tastings

English Wine Week round-up

Cross-party report issues dire warning a...

Luigi Bosca launches its 'most important...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Maisons Marques et Domaines: Regional Sales Manager

...

Vineyards of Hampshire: Chair

...

Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95