Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hospitality insolvencies jump 59%

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  20 September, 2022

The latest insolvency figures show just how hard the hospitality industry has been affected by the cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills, with pubs, bars and restaurants some of the worst hit among UK businesses.

According to new figures from the Insolvency Service, the UK has recorded a total of 20,000 company insolvencies in the year to 31 August – a 72% rise on the year before.

The hospitality sector has been hit especially hard. During that time, insolvencies of pubs, bars and restaurants have increased 59%, from 1,354 to 2,156. A total of 216 businesses have filed for insolvency in the last month alone (+37%, from 158 in July).

The closures are widely believed to be a direct symptom of rising energy bills, which have spiralled since the start of the year.

However, Adam Harris, partner at accountancy firm Mazars, said, “the scale and pace of these insolvencies is especially concerning”.

He added that the hospitality sector is facing an “unusually challenging environment as the cost-of-living crisis hits them from both sides. Just as their energy costs are spiral and their interest costs rise their customers are cutting spending on non-essentials such as eating out”.

Prime Minister, Liz Truss announced plans for an energy cap on 8 September, in order to ease the strain on businesses. However, the cap – which begins on 1 October and lasts for six months – has proved too late for many.

Now, all eyes will be on the upcoming Autumn Budget, when the government is expected to announce its new energy package in full.

Back in early September, Truss promised to offer “equivalent support” to businesses as to households going forwards.

Whatever this entails, it will be “key to determining whether many businesses survive,” Harris said.

“Unless the picture dramatically changes, we are likely to see many more businesses close their doors in the months to come.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Cha...

Hospitality insolvencies jump 59%

UK’s most popular wines unveiled

LWC Drinks launches new, no-and-low wine...

Black-owned, all female SA wine brand to...

Organic wine sales increase 27.4% Y-O-Y...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

SPIRITS OF VIRTUE – UK NATIONAL ACCOUNT MANAGER

...

Spirits of Virtue - Trade Marketing Executive

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95