Christmas 2024 bookings surge by 54%

By James Bayley

Bookings for Christmas 2024 have risen by 54% compared to the same period in 2023, according to hospitality technology partner Zonal. Over half of these bookings (52%) are for Christmas Day, up from 44% last year. Saturday 14 December is currently the most popular day for festive bookings, followed by Saturday 7 December.

Group bookings for parties of 10 or more have increased by 38% compared to this time in 2023, now accounting for 26% of total bookings for December. This trend indicates a potentially strong Christmas season for the hospitality industry.

Tim Chapman, CCO at Zonal, said: “Our insights show that Christmas 2024 is already looking positive for hospitality, with bookings up on this time last year. With group bookings looking to be particularly popular, there is even more reason for operators to celebrate, but to also get prepared. Operators will therefore benefit from having a booking system in place which is able to facilitate large-party bookings, enquiries, and pre-order functionalities. This will reduce any admin headaches while giving operators full visibility and control at the busiest time of year.”

Last Christmas, on-premise drinks sales saw year-on-year growth of 7% in the final fortnight, according to CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker. Increased consumer confidence and fewer rail strikes helped lift average sales in managed venues by 9% in the week to Saturday 23 December compared to the same week in 2022. This was followed by 6% growth in the following seven days to Saturday 30 December, both figures surpassing the 4% inflation rate.

Trading achieved year-on-year growth on ten of the 14 days over the final fortnight. Christmas Eve sales were 3% higher, while Christmas Day saw a 10% increase, though Boxing Day grew by just 0.1%. Notable strong days included ‘Mad Friday’ (22 December), when sales were up by 21%.

The Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) category ended 2023 on a high note. Beer sales were 12% and 13% ahead year-on-year in the last two weeks, cider was up by 12% in both weeks, and wine sales grew by 8% and 7%, completing a strong year for the category. Soft drinks saw growth of 4% and 5%.

