Easter weekend Hospitality bookings up 40%

By James Bayley
Published:  28 March, 2024

The latest insight from hospitality technology partner Zonal reveals bookings for Easter weekend are up 40% compared to 2023.

The data indicates the growing importance of the Easter holidays for the hospitality industry – in 2023, bookings were up by 14% from 2022.

Across the four-day period, Easter Sunday remains the most popular date to book, with bookings up by 75% compared to 2022 and nearly 50% from 2023. 

Meanwhile, reservations on Good Friday are up 32% on 2023, Saturday by 43% and Easter Monday up by 26%, showing the opportunity for operators to drive footfall across the entire weekend.

Zonal’s most recent GO Technology report, in partnership with UKHospitality, also found that 44% of Britons want to spend time in hospitality venues to celebrate a special occasion. 

To capitalise on this growing trend, Zonal suggests operators invest in digital booking systems that provide real-time table availability updates to maximise revenue and account for last-minute cancellations.

Commenting on the findings, Tim Chapman, CCO of Zonal, said: “Our insights show that Easter weekend continues to be an important calendar occasion for the hospitality industry. This year, Easter falls at the end of the month around payday which could provide one explanation for the rise in bookings. Given bookings could continue to increase over the next few days, operators would benefit from showing potential customers real-time availability of tables to make it easier for them to make bookings throughout the weekend and drive additional footfall over the bank holiday.”



