Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

No-shows in hospitality double

By James Bayley
Published:  18 October, 2023

The latest research from Zonal and CGA by NIQ, reveals the number of consumers not showing up for reservations in pubs, bars and restaurants has doubled since September last year. 

As a result, 12% of consumers are not honouring reservations and not informing venues in advance that they need to cancel.

The lost revenue amounts to over £17bn according to CGA, and that’s without taking into account food wastage and staff costs. Unsurprisingly, restaurants have been the most affected, accounting for 27% of the cancellations across the sector.

Commenting on the findings, Olivia FitzGerald, chief sales and marketing officer, Zonal said: “These latest insights show that no-shows are still very much an issue facing the industry and it is a costly one. It is important that we continue our efforts to educate customers on the impact that not honouring bookings has on the industry, as well as finding ways for businesses to help reduce the risk of these no-shows occurring.”

CGA by NIQ’s client director, Andy Dean added: “This research is incredibly important in highlighting the impact no-shows are having on the hospitality sector, whilst customers might think missing a reservation is only a minor inconvenience for the venue and staff, the wider connotations need to be emphasised to customers, so they appreciate the need to show up for hospitality, support the industry and the workers within it.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Sale of Oddbins nears completion

Tim Atkin MW: Rioja on the rocks?

Lidl and The Wine Society join Bottle We...

Fine wine trading decline slows, but ‘no...

Interview: Harpers sits down with SJP an...

Vineyards become the fastest growing cro...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95