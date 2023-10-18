No-shows in hospitality double

By James Bayley

The latest research from Zonal and CGA by NIQ, reveals the number of consumers not showing up for reservations in pubs, bars and restaurants has doubled since September last year.

As a result, 12% of consumers are not honouring reservations and not informing venues in advance that they need to cancel.

The lost revenue amounts to over £17bn according to CGA, and that’s without taking into account food wastage and staff costs. Unsurprisingly, restaurants have been the most affected, accounting for 27% of the cancellations across the sector.

Commenting on the findings, Olivia FitzGerald, chief sales and marketing officer, Zonal said: “These latest insights show that no-shows are still very much an issue facing the industry and it is a costly one. It is important that we continue our efforts to educate customers on the impact that not honouring bookings has on the industry, as well as finding ways for businesses to help reduce the risk of these no-shows occurring.”

CGA by NIQ’s client director, Andy Dean added: “This research is incredibly important in highlighting the impact no-shows are having on the hospitality sector, whilst customers might think missing a reservation is only a minor inconvenience for the venue and staff, the wider connotations need to be emphasised to customers, so they appreciate the need to show up for hospitality, support the industry and the workers within it.”







