Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Seismic shifts in technology use when on-trade reopens

By Lisa Riley
Published:  17 March, 2021

The hospitality sector can expect more seismic shifts in the use of technology when it reopens, according to the latest Go Technology report from CGA and Zonal. 

The report suggested that Covid-19 has fundamentally transformed the relationship consumers have with technology, and that this is likely to be developed further when the on-trade reopens. 

It stated that more than half (56%) of 18 to 24-year-olds would prefer to order online even after the country has been safely vaccinated, with a quarter of respondents finding the idea of tracking orders on their mobile devices "appealing", while a fifth would like to be able to create bar tabs or repeat previous orders. 

Moreover, the report found that three quarters (76%) of consumers have pre-booked to eat or drink at a hospitality venue since summer 2020, with almost half (45%) ordering food and/or drinks via mobile when eating out.

“Covid-19 has been the great accelerator of technology in hospitality,” said Karl Chessell, CGA business unit director - hospitality operators and food, EMEA. 

“It’s compressed investment and rollout that might have taken years into a matter of months, and an industry that was once behind the curve has now confidently integrated digital solutions at every step of the customer journey,” he said.

Businesses that could identify the technology that was “genuinely beneficial rather than gimmicky”, and weave it together with the best traditional elements of hospitality, should feel confident about bouncing back when hospitality returns,” he added.

Earlier this month, the latest CGA’s Business Leaders’ Survey pinpointed technology as a key focus for investment and innovation for on-trade businesses as hospitality opens up again.


 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95