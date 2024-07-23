Subscriber login Close [x]
Maison Ferrand completes acquisition of Identity Drinks

By James Bayley
Published:  23 July, 2024

Maison Ferrand has announced the complete acquisition of UK distributor Identity Drinks, finalising a process that began in 2017 when it acquired a 60% stake. This move marks the creation of Maison Ferrand UK, reflecting the brand’s commitment to expanding its presence in the UK market.

Matthieu Gouze, the newly appointed MD of Maison Ferrand UK, has overseen the company’s growth over the past 15 years and will lead this new chapter. His focus will be on driving market growth, nurturing the team, fostering a supportive environment, and ensuring the community-centric values remain at the forefront. 

Gouze aid: “Acquiring Identity Drinks is a significant step for Maison Ferrand. Our priority is to invest in our brand’s growth, our distribution brand portfolio and our people. This development reinforces our commitment to the UK market and allows us to expand our portfolio while maintaining our tradition of creativity and quality, staying close to the people who have supported us in this market for the past 15 years.”

Founded in 1989, expanding into the UK market was a natural extension for Maison Ferrand,  following the establishment of operations in Germany in 2000 and the USA in 2022. 

Alexandre Gabriel, founder and master blender, added: “As a family business, the full acquisition of Identity Drinks and the creation of Maison Ferrand UK is a joyful moment for us. It represents our commitment to staying true to our values of creativity and community. 

“With our dedicated team, we aim to continue creating premium spirits that reflect who we are and bring pleasure to those who drink them. We are excited to deepen our connection with the UK market.”

 

