Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Only A Pavement Away hits major milestone

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  16 July, 2024

Only A Pavement Away, the charity which supports people facing homelessness to rebuild their lives through employment, has announced the placement of its 500th member into work.

The charity recently hit the milestone after launching back in 2018. It was founded with the idea of connecting forward-thinking employers in the hospitality industry with individuals facing homelessness, thus opening up career opportunities while also addressing hospitality’s recruitment struggles.

The charity calculates that the impact of placing 500 people into employment has added £25.6 million to the British economy so far through a mixture of reduced government support, financial independence and increased household expenditure.

“We are delighted to announce that we have successfully placed 500 members in workplaces across the hospitality industry in as little as five years – we didn’t expect it to grow to this size so soon,” Greg Mangham, the charity’s founder and CEO, said.

“As our number of members is growing, so is awareness of our mission, which is vital in continuing to help people facing homelessness into stable workplaces, and in turn create happier, safer lives. We want to thank everyone who has made this possible – from referral charities to our employer partners – who make it possible for us to have this positive impact on these communities”.

Only A Pavement Away was established by Greg and Gill Mangham on World Homelessness Day six years ago with the aim of removing barriers to employment. Support and resources range from training and development to financial grants while helping to secure long-term employment in hospitality. Since it began, the charity has supported over 1,800 candidates at recruitment fairs and workshops and has supplied £50,000 in grants to help with everyday necessities such as shopping, travel fares, clothing and rent.

Figures demonstrate a strong retention rate: 60% of members have remained in employment for more than a year – higher than the average tenure of a hospitality professional. The average length of service is 53 weeks.

Only A Pavement Away also aims to change perceptions about ‘typical’ candidate profiles. With a focus on connecting employment partners with hard-working individuals, the charity has recently expanded into Manchester and Scotland, while partnering with the likes of Greene King and The Ivy Collection.

An Only A Pavement Away Member and now comis chef, known as Ben, said: “Only A Pavement Away has been incredible both in setting up and guiding me through the process of starting my new job and with support once I’d begun working again. They’ve checked in and made sure I’m doing ok and helped with making the transition back into employment achievable. I’ve no concerns about reaching out and have truly enjoyed my time with them.”





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Bibendum bolsters on-trade team

WineCap data highlights trends in fine w...

Victoria Mason joins The Wine Society bu...

Blenheim Palace seeks winery partner for...

Carbon enrichment project maps impact of...

Guy Woodward: English wine is facing a d...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Chair - Vineyards of Hampshire

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager London

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95