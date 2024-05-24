Subscriber login Close [x]
WSET and The Roots Fund launch Diversity Scholarship in Spirits

By James Bayley
Published:  24 May, 2024

WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust), the global leader in drinks education, has partnered with US non-profit The Roots Fund to launch a scholarship programme aimed at supporting education and career opportunities in the spirits industry for people from ethnic minority groups.

The Roots Fund, known for its impactful wine scholarship programme, seeks to replicate this success in the spirits industry. Since its inception in 2020, The Roots Fund has aided over 200 individuals, many of whom have advanced their careers in wineries, distributors, restaurants, or launched their own ventures.

For its wine scholarship, The Roots Fund customises programmes for each scholar, offering funding for education, internships, programmes like Rooted in France with the Burgundy School of Business, mental health support, mentorship and global enrichment trips. The organisation boasts an 82% success rate, with scholars maintaining and advancing in their careers after 18 months.

Ikimi Dubose-Woodson, CEO of The Roots Fund, said: “Expanding into the spirits industry aligns with our mission to create economic opportunities for communities of colour. While spirits brands target our communities, representation in decision-making positions is less than eight%. We aim to change this.”

Rob McCaughey, head of business development – spirits at WSET, added: “We are committed to creating positive social impact globally. This partnership with The Roots Fund empowers individuals from ethnic minority groups to develop their education and careers in the spirits industry.”

The scholarship programme, valued at approximately $25,000 (£19,950), includes WSET Levels 1 and 2 Awards in Spirits, certification, tutoring support, beverages and entry into The Roots Fund. Applications are now open on The Roots Fund website.



