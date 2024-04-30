Sogevinus Group declares four 2022 Vintage Ports

By James Bayley

The Sogevinus Group has announced the release of four 2022 vintage ports: Kopke Quinta de São Luiz 2022, Burmester Quinta do Arnozelo 2022, Calem 2022 and Barros 2022.

Precipitation was scarce throughout most of the growing season with record-breaking high temperatures. These factors contributed to the region entering a severe drought at the end of June.

At the end of August, rainfall records at Quinta de São Luiz were 65% below normal (184mm). Throughout June, July and August, 58% of the days saw temperatures exceed 35ºC, with 23 days recording temperatures above 39ºC. These conditions were more serious in the vineyards at lower elevations and in the upper Douro.

Read more: The Fladgate Partnership announces release of two Vintage Ports from 2022



“The 2021/22 wine year, in short, was a hot and dry year from winter to summer,” said Carlos Alves, master blender and winemaker at Sogevinus.

The vegetative cycle began with a slight delay, but this was quickly recovered during flowering, before maintaining a slight advance compared to the average. Disease and pests did not present any problem as the dry conditions proved unfavourable for them.

A harvest with a shorter maturation window meant great attention to detail was necessary to obtain wines of quality with ageing potential.

Carlos Alves added: “At harvest, the red wines had a very clean aroma and very bright and rich colours. These characteristics improved with two years of ageing, and so we decided to declare a vintage for all four Quinta’s which each exhibit individual differences and represent a sense of place.”

The Quintas of Sogevinus have an established history of declaring vintage Port. Kopke, the world's oldest port house, declared its first vintage in 1820; Burmester’s Quinta do Arnozelo has produced port since 1788 and the Calem and Barros Quintas since the beginning of the 20th century.

The 2022 vintage ports from these four houses are available for trade to purchase now and will be available for consumers to buy from 2 September 2024.







