The Fladgate Partnership announces release of two Vintage Ports from 2022

By James Bayley

On St. George’s Day, 23 April, The Fladgate Partnership traditionally discloses whether it will introduce a new Vintage Port release.

MD Adrian Bridge said: “I am pleased to announce that we will be releasing two Vintage Ports from 2022, producing a limited bottling of both the 2022 Taylor’s Quinta de Vargellas and the 2022 Fonseca Guimaraens Vintage Ports.

Bridge continued: “The 2022 vintage ports are the outcome of a very dry and hot growing season, broken by some welcomed rain at the beginning of harvest. The unique character of the Quinta de Vargellas vineyard is evident in the 2022 wines, leading us to bottle this year as a single quinta vintage. Regarding the Fonseca Guimaraens 2022, it displays the characteristic aromatic opulence and ripe black fruit character, hallmarks of the Guimaraens vintage style.”

Taylor’s Quinta de Vargellas and Fonseca Guimaraens Vintage Ports are crafted in certain years when a classic Vintage is not declared. Quinta de Vargellas stands out among the wine estates of the Douro, and these Single Quinta Ports from Taylor’s are notable for their complex fruit, distinctive scent, and well-integrated tannins.

The Fonseca Guimaraens Ports are blended from the best produce of the firm’s Pinhão Valley estates, Cruzeiro and Santo António, and Fonseca’s flagship property, Quinta do Panascal, on the right bank of the Távora.

Both wines are said to be approachable and delightful when enjoyed young, but also to possess the depth and stamina to mature in the bottle and will age superbly in the cellar for many years.

David Guimaraens, head winemaker at The Fladgate Partnership, added: “2022 will be remembered as a remarkably dry year with several heatwaves. However, the effects of the drought were balanced by a wet March and early September rain, with ideal picking conditions at harvest. It will also be noted as the year we reintroduced foot treading, which had not occurred for the previous two vintages due to Covid.”

Guimaraens continued: “The crop at Taylor’s Quinta de Vargellas estate was one of the healthiest we have seen for years, and the Ports made on the Fonseca estates were outstanding, allowing us to produce a very fine Guimaraens vintage blend, full-bodied and packed with dense berry fruit flavour. A true time capsule of the year.”

The news follows the announcement of Symington’s own 2022 Capela do Vesúvio Vintage Port, marking only the fifth vintage of the micro-terroir wine.

The Taylor’s Quinta de Vargellas Vintage 2022 and the Fonseca Guimaraens Vintage 2022 will be released later in the year.









