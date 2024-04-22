Symington Family releases 2022 Capela do Vesúvio Vintage Port

By James Bayley

The Symington family has introduced the 2022 Capela do Vesúvio Vintage Port, marking only the fifth vintage of the micro-terroir wine.

Crafted from select vineyards at Quinta do Vesúvio, the wine is said to embody the distinct character of three unique micro-terroirs on the estate. This release follows previous vintages in 2007, 2011, 2016 and 2017, produced only in “exceptional years”.

In addition to the Capela do Vesúvio, the family will also unveil the 2022 Vintage Port from Quinta do Vesúvio and Dow’s Quinta da Senhora da Ribeira, both from the Douro Superior sub-region in 2022.

Despite facing one of the most challenging growth cycles in the Douro, with extreme heat and drought, the resilient vines delivered concentrated wines with lifted aromas and remarkable fruit purity, noted Charles Symington, head winemaker.

“We only make this wine when these vineyards produce the power, structure and refinement required to create a standalone Vintage Port that expresses the unique characteristics of these vines,” said Symington.

“I believe that 2022 delivered such quality and am thrilled to announce the release of the fifth vintage of Capela do Vesúvio Vintage Port, together with two very exciting vintage Ports from Quinta do Vesúvio and Dow’s Quinta da Senhora da Ribeira,” he added.

Only 4,320 numbered 75cl bottles, 300 magnums and 280 tappit hens (2.25L bottles) will be produced, representing just 1% of the total production at Quinta do Vesúvio, made from 100-year-old vines in 2022.

In addition to the Capela do Vesúvio, the family will release six Quinta Vintage Ports, including the 2022 Quinta do Vesúvio Vintage Port and Dow’s Quinta da Senhora da Ribeira 2022 Vintage Port, with the remaining four to be aged in Symington cellars for future release.







