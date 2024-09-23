Cockburn’s revamps range with eco-friendly focus

By Jo Gilbert

Cockburn’s Port is ‘challenging perceptions in the category’ with a significant redesign which introduces a new lightweight bottle across the core range.

‘Lighter, brighter, bolder bottles’ are about to be launched as part of the redesign, which features a contemporary reimagining of the brand’s heritage logo.

Cockburn’s Special Reserve – the UK’s best-selling port – along with the White, Tawny and Ruby Ports in the brand’s core range have been given fresh, premium looks and now come in a lighter bottle that will save 432 tonnes of glass and 256 tonnes of CO2 annually (the equivalent of CO2 captured per year by up to 11,776 trees).

Andrew May, Cockburn’s brand manager, said: “Our newly designed range is a celebration of our history and a nod to our future, demonstrating our confidence in the resilience and potential of the port category. What’s remarkable is how port, with its rich heritage, is finding new relevance today. Our goal is to honour this by offering something that resonates with our loyal customers, while also intriguing a new generation of port drinkers who are eager to explore the category's depth and versatility.”

Hoping to ‘inspire people to see port in an entirely new light’, the brand’s premium range, featuring Quinta dos Canais Vintage Port 2014, Late Bottled Vintage Port 2019 and 10 and 20 Year Old Aged Tawny Ports, has also been given a fresh look designed by Stranger and Stranger in collaboration with artist Song Kang.

Kang’s illustrations depict playful vignettes from the brand’s history and feature sketches of Porto, Vila Nova de Gaia, and Quinta dos Canais – Cockburn’s principal estate in the Douro Valley.

Founded in 1815, Cockburn’s has been owned by Symington Family Estates since 2010, and prides itself on innovation. The port house was among the first to plant vineyards in the remote Douro Superior subregion and also played a key role in reviving Touriga Nacional.

Charlotte Symington, 5th generation family member and port category manager at Symington, said: “When we acquired Cockburn’s in 2010, we embarked on an ambitious journey to modernise its viticulture and winemaking practices. By leveraging our family’s expertise and commitment to quality, we are thrilled to have successfully restored the reputation of this historic port house. Now, we’re extending Cockburn’s history of innovation into how our ports are presented. We believe this fresh approach, with an emphasis on visual storytelling, will inspire people to see port in an entirely new light.”









