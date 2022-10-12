Ripping up the rule book

By Jo Gilbert

On a long enough timeline, everything comes back into fashion. Not so long ago, it was the alcopop revolution, which caught the imagination of the younger generation, alongside a slew of low-rise jeans and trucker hats (mutter what you will: it was the epitome of 2004 popular style). While some might wish such things were relegated to the annals of fashion – and fashionable drinks – it’s also true that things never come back in quite the same way.