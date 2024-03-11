Kopke releases trio of rare bottlings

By James Bayley

Kopke, the world’s oldest port house, has launched The Library Collection, an exclusive library of some of the rarest wines in the world.

Comprising a trio of bottlings selected to celebrate the legacy of Kopke, the wines have been aged side by side in 400-litre barriques in the estate’s Vila Nova de Gaia cellars since the early 20th century.

The limited-edition release of 385 units includes a Very Very Old Tawny, a Vermouth, and a Quinine. The collection incorporates the total stock available of the Vermouth and Quinine, both of which were made using an ‘ancient, secret recipe’, according to Kopke.

Carlos Alves, master blender & winemaker at Sogevinus Fine Wines said: “Kopke’s extensive library of old wines, including some remarkably rare white and tawny Ports, has long established its reputation as the maker of some of the very best Port wines. We are proud to have delved even further back into Kopke’s historical archives to source these three wines for The Library Collection.

“Taking inspiration from the exclusivity, the values and the identity of the brand, we have recreated and reinterpreted some iconic elements from Kopke’s illustrious history, resulting in this original, aspirational and unique collection.”

The Library Collection is available to buy from Vintage Wine & Ports for RRP £3,000.







