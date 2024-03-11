Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Kopke releases trio of rare bottlings

By James Bayley
Published:  11 March, 2024

Kopke, the world’s oldest port house, has launched The Library Collection, an exclusive library of some of the rarest wines in the world.  

Comprising a trio of bottlings selected to celebrate the legacy of Kopke, the wines have been aged side by side in 400-litre barriques in the estate’s Vila Nova de Gaia cellars since the early 20th century. 

The limited-edition release of 385 units includes a Very Very Old Tawny, a Vermouth, and a Quinine. The collection incorporates the total stock available of the Vermouth and Quinine, both of which were made using an ‘ancient, secret recipe’, according to Kopke. 

Carlos Alves, master blender & winemaker at Sogevinus Fine Wines said: “Kopke’s extensive library of old wines, including some remarkably rare white and tawny Ports, has long established its reputation as the maker of some of the very best Port wines. We are proud to have delved even further back into Kopke’s historical archives to source these three wines for The Library Collection. 

“Taking inspiration from the exclusivity, the values and the identity of the brand, we have recreated and reinterpreted some iconic elements from Kopke’s illustrious history, resulting in this original, aspirational and unique collection.” 

The Library Collection is available to buy from Vintage Wine & Ports for RRP £3,000.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Vagabond under ‘no threat of closure’ de...

Alcohol duty frozen till February 2025

Trade and national press divided on duty

London hospitality poised for off-peak t...

The Wine Society marks 150 years with li...

North South celebrates ‘Ten Years Young’...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Origin Wine: Sales executive

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95