Belsazar Vermouth launches Summer Spritz campaign

By James Halliwell

Belsazar Vermouth has launched a new range of "summer serves" to take advantage of consumer demand for lower abv drinks and spritzers when the sun comes out.

Launched by Diageo Reserve in 2018, Belsazar Vermouth said the “bespoke range of spritz serves from the brand comprise delicate and light mixers and carefully paired garnishes to amplify the vermouth’s unique natural and herbaceous character and allow the depth of flavour to come through”.

Adam McGurk, GB brand ambassador for Belsazar Vermouth at Diageo Reserve, said “We know that consumer tastes and preferences are changing, from looking for more depth and flavour in drinks, to considerations around wellness and lower abv options.

“Formally best known by bartenders as a component in classic and more intricate spirit-led cocktails, we are working to champion vermouth as a key base ingredient and the hero of these serves.

The new hero serve – The Belsazar Rosé and Tonic – is the lead serve at the pop-up Spritz Bar at the BBQ Club at Broadgate Circle, Number 90 Bar & Kitchen, Darwin & Wallace venues across London and Malibu Kitchen at The Ned.

“We know consumers like to experiment and try new things in the on-trade and by giving them the opportunity to explore vermouth and its unique set of flavour