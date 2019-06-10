Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Belsazar Vermouth launches Summer Spritz campaign

By James Halliwell
Published:  10 June, 2019

Belsazar Vermouth has launched a new range of "summer serves" to take advantage of consumer demand for lower abv drinks and spritzers when the sun comes out.

Launched by Diageo Reserve in 2018, Belsazar Vermouth said the “bespoke range of spritz serves from the brand comprise delicate and light mixers and carefully paired garnishes to amplify the vermouth’s unique natural and herbaceous character and allow the depth of flavour to come through”.

Adam McGurk, GB brand ambassador for Belsazar Vermouth at Diageo Reserve, said “We know that consumer tastes and preferences are changing, from looking for more depth and flavour in drinks, to considerations around wellness and lower abv options.

“Formally best known by bartenders as a component in classic and more intricate spirit-led cocktails, we are working to champion vermouth as a key base ingredient and the hero of these serves.

The new hero serve – The Belsazar Rosé and Tonic – is the lead serve at the pop-up Spritz Bar at the BBQ Club at Broadgate Circle, Number 90 Bar & Kitchen, Darwin & Wallace venues across London and Malibu Kitchen at The Ned.

“We know consumers like to experiment and try new things in the on-trade and by giving them the opportunity to explore vermouth and its unique set of flavour

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95