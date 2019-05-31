Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Diageo reveals GB World Class finalists

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  31 May, 2019

Diageo Reserve has revealed the names of the 20 British bartenders who will compete for its GB World Class bartender of the year 2019 award.

The winner of the final, to be held in June, will go on to represent Great Britain in the World Class Global Final in September.

The two-day final comprises of a series of challenges which will take place first at Rake’s Bar in London’s Andaz Hotel and then the following day at the World Class bar at the Taste of London food-and-drink festival.

The first round of challenges will focus on Diageo Reserve spirits, while the second round will highlight the competitors’ speed and their ability to engage with an audience.

The winner will be announced at Taste of London.

Entries to the competition, now in its 11th year, were up 50% on last year.

Jack Sotti, GB World Class ambassador at Diageo Reserve, said: “It’s fantastic to see the competition thrive year on year and watch our community grow.

“It is always amazing to see incredible talent come together each year no matter where you are in the world. I can’t wait to see what the competitors have up their sleeves for the GB final.

“The challenges are designed not only test bartender’s ability to experiment with flavour and to balance a drink, but to showcase personality, exceptional presentation skills and how to bring the story behind the serve to life.”


The competing finalists are:

Max Allison, Scout, London

Jonathan Arthur, Bramble, Edinburgh

Cameron Attfield, Disrepute, London

Benji Davies, Little Mercies, London

Sean Fennelly, Kimpton Fitzroy London, London

Matthew Galloway, Tigerlily, Edinburgh

Drew Gray, The Finnieston, Glasgow

James Hawkins, Sexy Fish, London

Giancarlo Jesus, Happiness Forgets, London

Stevie Kane, CUB, London

Jo Last, Beaufort Bar at The Savoy, London

Bryn Lovell, Public, Sheffield

Tommy Matthews, The Edgbaston Hotel, Birmingham

Elysa McGuire, Below Stairs, Leeds

Thomas Payne, Revolution Cornerhouse, Nottingham

Luke Robinson, Lyaness, London

Simone Sanna, CUB, London

Ryan Sneddon, Lucky Liquor Co, Edinburgh

Giovanni Tavano, Kwant, London

Arnaud Volte, The London Edition, London




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95