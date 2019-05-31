Diageo reveals GB World Class finalists

By Mathew Lyons

Diageo Reserve has revealed the names of the 20 British bartenders who will compete for its GB World Class bartender of the year 2019 award.

The winner of the final, to be held in June, will go on to represent Great Britain in the World Class Global Final in September.

The two-day final comprises of a series of challenges which will take place first at Rake’s Bar in London’s Andaz Hotel and then the following day at the World Class bar at the Taste of London food-and-drink festival.

The first round of challenges will focus on Diageo Reserve spirits, while the second round will highlight the competitors’ speed and their ability to engage with an audience.

The winner will be announced at Taste of London.

Entries to the competition, now in its 11th year, were up 50% on last year.

Jack Sotti, GB World Class ambassador at Diageo Reserve, said: “It’s fantastic to see the competition thrive year on year and watch our community grow.

“It is always amazing to see incredible talent come together each year no matter where you are in the world. I can’t wait to see what the competitors have up their sleeves for the GB final.

“The challenges are designed not only test bartender’s ability to experiment with flavour and to balance a drink, but to showcase personality, exceptional presentation skills and how to bring the story behind the serve to life.”



The competing finalists are:

Max Allison, Scout, London

Jonathan Arthur, Bramble, Edinburgh

Cameron Attfield, Disrepute, London

Benji Davies, Little Mercies, London

Sean Fennelly, Kimpton Fitzroy London, London

Matthew Galloway, Tigerlily, Edinburgh

Drew Gray, The Finnieston, Glasgow

James Hawkins, Sexy Fish, London

Giancarlo Jesus, Happiness Forgets, London

Stevie Kane, CUB, London

Jo Last, Beaufort Bar at The Savoy, London

Bryn Lovell, Public, Sheffield

Tommy Matthews, The Edgbaston Hotel, Birmingham

Elysa McGuire, Below Stairs, Leeds

Thomas Payne, Revolution Cornerhouse, Nottingham

Luke Robinson, Lyaness, London

Simone Sanna, CUB, London

Ryan Sneddon, Lucky Liquor Co, Edinburgh

Giovanni Tavano, Kwant, London

Arnaud Volte, The London Edition, London







