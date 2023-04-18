Sogevinus launches 2021 Kopke and Burmester ports of ‘great elegance’

By James Bayley

The Sogevinus Group has announced the launch of two Single Quinta Vintages – Kopke Quinta de São Luiz 2021 and Burmester Quinta do Arnozelo 2021.

Both Houses share a long-standing tradition for vintage ports, with records showing that Burmester has produced a vintage port since 1788 and Kopke since 1820.

Carlos Alves, head winemaker for Port wines at Sogevinus said: “The 2021 campaign was defined by the irregular pace of grape maturation, which resulted in low levels of sugar, inducing our winemaking and viticulture teams to work closely with the aim to determine the exact optimum picking dates – an increasingly critical factor in the final quality of the wines.”

The 2021 vintage was defined by a dry and hot summer which brought the harvest forward. However, the rains in early September, combined with mild temperatures, slowed down the pace of grape maturation to create wines of “great elegance”.

The grapes picked before the period of more intense rain resulted in musts with higher concentrations of both colour and aromas, a contrast to the remaining harvest, which produced wines with more freshness and elegance – and these, according to Carlos Alves, are the traits that define the 2021 harvest.

“Although this harvest was a difficult one, we are pleased with the wines it's produced and so far I think the wines will stand out for their elegance rather than structure, and they will certainly age beautifully given their natural acidity – both traits that qualify for excellent wines,” he added.

The below vintages will be available to the consumer in the last quarter of 2023.

Kopke, Quinta de S. Luiz Vintage Port 2021 (67% old vines (over 35 different varietals) and 33% Touriga Nacional)

Burmester, Quinta do Arnozelo, Vintage 2021 (35% Touriga Nacional, 45% Touriga Franca, 15% Tinta Roriz and 5% Alicante Bouschet)







