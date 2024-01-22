The Butcher’s Tap & Grill

By Harpers Editorial team

Celebrated chef Tom Kerridge has opened The Butcher’s Tap & Grill on Tryon Street, Chelsea.

Following the success of The Butcher’s Tap & Grill in Marlow which opened in 2017, the two-storey, 100-cover, Victorian property just around the corner from Sloane Square will be hoping to join the pantheon of great London pubs.

A rotating roster of drinks will include The Hand & Flowers Ale from Kerridge’s two Michelin-starred pub in Marlow alongside a host of local craft beers. The wine list has been curated by The Hand & Flowers team and will include several wines by the glass, while Anthony Peart (bar manager from The Hand & Flowers) has curated a six-strong seasonal cocktail list with a choice of three mocktails.

25-27 Tryon Street, Chelsea, SW3 3LG

thebutcherstapandgrill.co.uk







