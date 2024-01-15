Anne McHale MW launches free WSET Diploma prep

By Jo Gilbert

Anne McHale MW has begun a series of free online masterclasses/live Q&A sessions which will run throughout January and February to help WSET Diploma students prepare for the upcoming D3, D4 and D5 exams, which are taking place in May and June 2024.

Each class will take place on Zoom at 3pm GMT and a replay will be available for all, so interested parties are encouraged to register even if they’re not able to attend live.

Though these sessions are not officially endorsed by WSET, McHale has a wealth of experience as an award-winning Diploma graduate and an experienced Diploma tutor, having helped hundreds of students achieve their DipWSET letters since 2017 when she taught her first class at WSET School London. Since 2020 she has also helped a wide global community of students through her online Diplomatherapy® programme.

A total of three sessions are scheduled so far, having begun on Sunday 14 January, looking at how to get prepped for the all-important exams. The replay is available on request via info@annemchale.com).

Elsewhere, McHale will be offering a deep dive into how to approach and tackle theory questions, while also tackling the somewhat controversial topic of AI in exam prep and how to use it usefully as part of a well-rounded study programme.

Please email info@annemchale.com to find out how to sign up.

The dates and topics in full are:

Sunday 14 January – Sort Your Study Plan

In this class, McHale looked at how to create a D3, D4 and/or D5 study plan as well as resolve the most common study plan pitfalls. Participants also received a free customisable study plan with a suggested roadmap for tackling all the content between now and the spring/summer exam season.

Sunday 21 January – Theory Exam Strategy

The WSET Diploma theory exams have a lower pass rate than the tasting exams. In most cases this is not because students have not learned the material: it’s because they need support with how to approach the exam questions. In this class McHale will break down a past question to show students exactly how they need to apply the knowledge from the study materials in order to answer the questions in the way the examiners expect.

Sunday 28 January – How to use AI effectively in Diploma exam preparation

AI was the hot topic of 2023 and is only going to become more relevant in 2024. Of course, it’s not possible to consult AI in the exams, but there are ways of using it effectively to support students in their studies. McHale is keen to guide students in how to use this technology ethically in their Diploma studies to reduce their stress levels and save them time, without in any way impinging upon the integrity of the qualification.















