Aldi wines announce biggest-ever price drop

By James Bayley

Discounter Aldi has laid down an early Christmas pricing benchmark after it revealed all ‘Specially Selected’ wine will be 25% off until 24 December.

Over 70 wines from Aldi’s Specially Selected range, the equivalent to Sainsbury’s ‘Taste the Difference’ or Asda’s ‘Extra Special’ labels will be reduced from 11 December, marking the retailer’s biggest-ever price drop for wine.

The move will further entrench the belief that supermarkets and discounters sell wine as loss leaders to attract greater store footfall.

A few of the standout reductions include the Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec (was £8.99, now £6.69) and Specially Selected Bowler & Brolly English Sparkling which is now £12.69 down from £16.99.

The Aldi discounted line-up in full:

Specially Selected Barossa Shiraz £7.49 £5.59

Specially Selected Costieres De Nimes £6.49 £4.79

Specially Selected Fleurie £9.49 £7.09

Specially Selected Vinsobres £8.99 £6.69

Specially Selected IGP Comte Tolosan Gamay Rouge £8.99 £6.69

Specially Selected Argentinian Bonarda £6.99 £5.19

Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec £8.99 £6.69

Specially Selected Argentinian Organic Malbec £6.99 £5.19

Specially Selected Argentinian Shiraz £5.79 £4.29

Specially Selected Australian Cabernet Sauvignon £5.79 £4.29

Specially Selected Australian Chardonnay/Gruner Veltliner blend £9.99 £7.49

Specially Selected Australian Clare Valley Shiraz £7.49 £5.59

Specially Selected Australian GSM £7.49 £5.59

Specially Selected Australian Merlot £8.99 £6.69

Specially Selected Californian Merlot £5.79 £4.29

Specially Selected Californian Pinot Noir £6.49 £4.79

Specially Selected Californian Shiraz £9.99 £7.49

Specially Selected Californian Malbec £8.49 £6.29

Specially Selected Chianti Riserva £6.49 £4.79

Specially Selected Chilean Pinot Noir £6.75 £4.99

Specially Selected Lebanese red £8.49 £6.29

Specially Selected New Zealand Pinot Noir £8.29 £6.19

Specially Selected Picpoul de Pinet £6.49 £4.79

Specially Selected Riberaa del Duero £8.49 £6.29

Specially Selected South African Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot £6.29 £4.69

Specially Selected South African Malbec £7.99 £5.99

Specially Selected South African Shiraz £7.99 £5.99

Specially Selected South Australia Shiraz £7.49 £5.59

Specially Selected Swiss Pinot Noir £7.99 £5.99

Specially Selected Cremant D’Alsace £7.99 £5.99

Specially Selected Prosecco DOC Treviso £6.99 £5.19

Specially Selected Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore £7.99 £5.99

Specially Selected Ribolla Gialla £5.99 £4.49

Specially Selected Prosecco DOCG Asolo £7.99 £5.99

Specially Selected Bowler And Brolly English Sparkling Rose £9.99 £7.49

Specially Selected Bowler And Brolly English Sparkling £16.99 £12.69

Specially Selected Prosecco DOCG Valdobbiadene £7.99 £5.99

Specially Selected Pinia IGP Ile De Beauté £8.49 £6.29

Specially Selected Costieres De Nimes Rosé £5.99 £4.49

Specially Selected Bordeaux Rosé £7.99 £5.99

Specially Selected Sud De France La Bonne Vie £6.49 £4.79

Specially Selected Clare Valley Rosé £8.49 £6.29

Specially Selected Cotes De Thau Rosé £7.69 £5.69

Specially Selected English Rosé £9.99 £7.49

Specially Selected IGP Comte Tolosan Gamay Rosé Temps Du Rosé £8.99 £6.69

Specially Selected IGT Dolce Amour Rosé £8.99 £6.69

Specially Selected Monterey Granduer Rosé £9.99 £7.49

Specially Selected Rioja Rosé £5.49 £4.09

Specially Selected Ventoux Rosé £5.49 £4.09

Specially Selected Cremant De Bordeaux Rose £8.49 £6.29

Specially Selected Cremant De Bordeaux Rose £8.99 £6.69

Specially Selected Salon De Provence Rose £7.99 £5.99

Specially Selected Argentinian Cabernet Sauvignon £6.99 £5.19

Specially Selected Coteaux De Beziers £6.99 £5.19

Specially Selected Cotes Du Rhone Blanc £6.99 £5.19

Specially Selected Pagadebit Romagna £8.99 £6.69

Specially Selected Austrian Riesling £8.99 £6.69

Specially Selected Chilean Chardonnay £6.69 £4.99

Specially Selected Chilean Sauvignon Blanc £7.25 £5.39

Specially Selected Clare Valley Riesling £8.49 £6.29

Specially Selected Cotes De Provence £8.49 £6.29

Specially Selected Cotes De Provence Blanc £9.99 £7.49

Specially Selected English White Wine £8.99 £6.69

Specially Selected French Marsanne £7.49 £5.59

Specially Selected Gavi £7.99 £5.99

Specially Selected Gruner Veltliner £6.29 £4.69

Specially Selected Limestone Coast Chardonnay £6.79 £5.09

Specially Selected Muscadet Sevre Et Maine Sur Lie £7.49 £5.59

Specially Selected New Zealand Pinot Gris £7.79 £5.79

Specially Selected Rioja Blanco £7.99 £5.99

Specially Selected Spanish Monastrell £6.99 £5.19

Specially Selected Margaret River Sauvignon Blanc £9.99 £7.49