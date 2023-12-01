Drinks companies Royal Warrants up for review after Queen’s death

A string of well-known wine and spirits companies will have their Royal Warrant of Appointment status reviewed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.
The Royal Warrant of Appointment is a document that permits a company to use the Royal Arms in connection with its business in an appointed trading capacity. It is granted as a mark of recognition for the ongoing supply of goods or services to the Royal Household.
However, when there is a change of Monarch, the Royal Household reviews Warrant grants, while the company or individual may continue to use the Royal Arms in connection with the business for up to two years.
Until her death, the Queen and the Prince of Wales were the only Royals permitted to grant Royal Warrants.
Currently, 26 drinks companies hold a Royal Warrant from HM The Queen, including Berry Bros. & Rudd and Corney & Barrow, which are the only two businesses’ to also hold a Royal Warrant from HRH The Prince of Wales.
Many of the listed companies have held Royal Warrants for centuries following successive renewals from Monarchs. For example, Berry Bros. & Rudd (pictured) has been the official wine supplier to the British Royal Family since the reign of King George III and received its first Royal Warrant of Appointment in 1903 from King Edward VII. Queen Elizabeth II granted the company her royal warrant in 1952, while Charles, Prince of Wales granted it his in 1998.
Unsurprisingly, the list is dominated by Champagne Houses, all of which are permitted to be served at Royal engagements.
Champagne Bollinger, which has enjoyed a close association with Britain since 1858 has held a Royal Warrant continuously since it was first issued by Queen Victoria in 1884.
Existing Royal Warrant holders will learn if their status has been renewed by Autumn 2024 during which time new applicants will also be reviewed.
Drinks companies with a Royal Warrant of Appointment
Angostura
Bacardi-Martini
Berry Bros. & Rudd
Champagne Bollinger
Champagne GH Mumm
Champagne Krug
Champagne Lanson
Champagne Louis Roederer
Champagne Moet & Chandon
Champagne Pol Roger
Champagne Veuve Clicquot
Corney & Barrow Ltd
Dubonnet
Harvey's Cellars
John Dewar & Sons
John Walker & Sons
Justerini & Brooks
Lea & Sandeman
Lochnagar Distillery
Pimm's
Symington Family Estates
Tanqueray Gordon
Taylor's Port
Thomas Hine
Walker & Wodehouse
Windsor & Eton Brewery