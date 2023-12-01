Drinks companies Royal Warrants up for review after Queen’s death

By James Bayley

A string of well-known wine and spirits companies will have their Royal Warrant of Appointment status reviewed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

The Royal Warrant of Appointment is a document that permits a company to use the Royal Arms in connection with its business in an appointed trading capacity. It is granted as a mark of recognition for the ongoing supply of goods or services to the Royal Household.

However, when there is a change of Monarch, the Royal Household reviews Warrant grants, while the company or individual may continue to use the Royal Arms in connection with the business for up to two years.

Until her death, the Queen and the Prince of Wales were the only Royals permitted to grant Royal Warrants.

Currently, 26 drinks companies hold a Royal Warrant from HM The Queen, including Berry Bros. & Rudd and Corney & Barrow, which are the only two businesses’ to also hold a Royal Warrant from HRH The Prince of Wales.

Many of the listed companies have held Royal Warrants for centuries following successive renewals from Monarchs. For example, Berry Bros. & Rudd (pictured) has been the official wine supplier to the British Royal Family since the reign of King George III and received its first Royal Warrant of Appointment in 1903 from King Edward VII. Queen Elizabeth II granted the company her royal warrant in 1952, while Charles, Prince of Wales granted it his in 1998.

Unsurprisingly, the list is dominated by Champagne Houses, all of which are permitted to be served at Royal engagements.

Champagne Bollinger, which has enjoyed a close association with Britain since 1858 has held a Royal Warrant continuously since it was first issued by Queen Victoria in 1884.

Existing Royal Warrant holders will learn if their status has been renewed by Autumn 2024 during which time new applicants will also be reviewed.

Drinks companies with a Royal Warrant of Appointment

Angostura

Bacardi-Martini

Berry Bros. & Rudd

Champagne Bollinger

Champagne GH Mumm

Champagne Krug

Champagne Lanson

Champagne Louis Roederer

Champagne Moet & Chandon

Champagne Pol Roger

Champagne Veuve Clicquot

Corney & Barrow Ltd

Dubonnet

Harvey's Cellars

John Dewar & Sons

John Walker & Sons

Justerini & Brooks

Lea & Sandeman

Lochnagar Distillery

Pimm's

Symington Family Estates

Tanqueray Gordon

Taylor's Port

Thomas Hine

Walker & Wodehouse

Windsor & Eton Brewery







