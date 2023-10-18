Rind

By Harpers Editorial

This autumn, cheese enthusiast Mathew Carver is partnering with friend and long-term supplier Andy Swinscoe, founder of The Courtyard Dairy, to create a new wine, cheese and pizza bar in North Yorkshire. His first restaurant outside of the capital, Rind is part of Carver’s now mature empire of cheese-focused venues in London: The Cheese Bar,

Pick & Cheese and The Cheese Barge. Guests will be invited to dig into the best of British cheese, alongside a ‘distinctive yet easy-going’ wine list. Neighbouring business Buon Vino is curating the list, which includes a thoughtful selection of natural wines.



Crows Nest Barn, Austwick LA2 8AS

thecheesebar.com/rind







