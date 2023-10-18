Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Rind

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  18 October, 2023

    This autumn, cheese enthusiast Mathew Carver is partnering with friend and long-term supplier Andy Swinscoe, founder of The Courtyard Dairy, to create a new wine, cheese and pizza bar in North Yorkshire. His first restaurant outside of the capital, Rind is part of Carver’s now mature empire of cheese-focused venues in London: The Cheese Bar,

    Pick & Cheese and The Cheese Barge. Guests will be invited to dig into the best of British cheese, alongside a ‘distinctive yet easy-going’ wine list. Neighbouring business Buon Vino is curating the list, which includes a thoughtful selection of natural wines.

    Crows Nest Barn, Austwick LA2 8AS

    thecheesebar.com/rind



    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Sale of Oddbins nears completion

    Tim Atkin MW: Rioja on the rocks?

    Lidl and The Wine Society join Bottle We...

    Fine wine trading decline slows, but ‘no...

    Interview: Harpers sits down with SJP an...

    Vineyards become the fastest growing cro...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the 2023 digital edition...

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Shaking it up with disruptive branding

    Brittany’s new wave of wines

    Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95