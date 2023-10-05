Elephant Gin opens new distillery

By James Bayley

Award-winning gin producer Elephant Gin has opened the doors to its new state-of-the-art distillery, complete with an immersive visitor experience.

Located on the outskirts of Hamburg in Wittenburg, Germany, the distillery is a significant milestone for the company, creating a brand home and visitor centre as well as expanding its production capacity to meet growing demand.

The certified B Corp will provide tours and immersive experiences for visitors, where they can witness the art of gin-making up close, from the botanical selection to the distillation process.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce the opening of our new distillery,” said Tessa Gerlach co-founder of Elephant Gin.

“This marks a significant milestone for us, enabling us to invite our beloved customers to a home we are proud of and maintain our commitment to exceptional quality and sustainability for years to come. We're excited to welcome guests to immerse themselves in the Elephant Gin experience, learn about our conservation efforts, and of course, taste our exceptional gins.”

The immersive tour will also allow visitors to create their own Elephant Gin.

Robin Gerlach, co-founder of Elephant Gin, added: “We set out on this ambitious project over three years ago and we are incredibly proud to finally open the doors to our new distillery. The goal was to create a home for Elephant Gin that truly reflected our values – passion, handcrafted, care and transparency. We also wanted to create an immersive experience for visitors that allowed people to touch, smell and create for themselves. We are so excited for the future and to welcome guests to Germany from all over the world”.







