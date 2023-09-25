The drinks brand using ‘deconstructive ethanology’

By James Bayley

A brand-new patented process, which removes the water and alcohol from any spirit, has been launched by Hocus Drinks.

The forward-thinking drinks company hopes to revolutionise the spirits industry using a process it describes as ‘deconstructive ethanology’.

Hocus has a range of flavour extracts including rum, vodka, tequila and bourbon available in single-use ampoules or a 30ml dispenser – the equivalent of three bottles of spirits.

Designed with value for money and convenience in mind, the extract can be added to a mixer for a low-alcohol drink or a neutral spirit base, such as the 40% abv pure alcohol solution Hocus offers, for an authentic cocktail or spirit of the consumer's choice.

Founder of Hocus Drinks, Mark Stone, said: “This process works on any alcoholic drink – wine, beer or spirits all work really well, but we’ve started with a focus on spirits. We’ve put the essence into a dispenser – just three squirts are all you need for a flawless gin and tonic, which tastes exactly the same as the original version because it is the original version.”

As well as saving space, the dispenser technology also has strong sustainability credentials, potentially changing the way spirits are served and transported worldwide.

