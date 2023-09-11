Ellis Wharton Wines joins Harpers Sustainability Charter

By James Bayley

Ellis Wharton Wines has become the latest signatory to the Harpers Sustainability Charter, an initiative designed to galvanise the trade into climate action.

First unveiled in February 2022, the Charter forms the central pillar of Harpers' campaign to drive positive change in carbon footprint, energy efficiency, social responsibility, and recycling.

The B Corp Certified, Cornwall-based merchant has highlighted five sustainable pathways to pursue over the next three years.

The first focuses on its carbon footprint reduction, particularly around the delivery of its wines which it supplies to retail consumers and the trade. The business has recently partnered with an outsourcing delivery firm with leading sustainability credentials.

Furthermore, all packaging used is manufactured with 100% recycled material and is 100% recyclable, biodegradable and compostable. A large amount of the company’s wine comes packed in cardboard cases which are 100% reused or recycled locally.

In addition, Ellis Wharton stocks alternative format wines, cans and Frugal Pack ‘paper bottles’, BIB – an initiative supported by other charter signatories including recent inductees Alchemy.

Environmental welfare is not the only thing on the agenda, with staff training and WSET courses available to ensure career progression within the business.

Other pathways include partnering with local Cornish businesses and ensuring its drink portfolio showcases small independent growers using organic, biodynamic and sustainable methods.

As a Certified B Corp, Ellis Wharton has committed to measuring and improving its impact across its entire business. Therefore, it will be monitored as per its commitments to the B Corporation network and fellow Sustainability Charter members to learn and improve its business.

For more information on the Charter and to sign up click here.








