Alchemy joins Harpers Sustainability Charter with paper-packaging initiative

By James Bayley

Alchemy Wines is the latest signatory to the Harpers Sustainability Charter, an initiative designed to galvanise the trade into climate action.

First unveiled in February 2022, the charter forms the central pillar of Harpers' campaign to drive positive change in carbon footprint, energy efficiency, social responsibility, and recycling.

The Suffolk-based wholesaler is working in partnership with British sustainable packaging firm Frugalpac.

The Frugal Bottle is made from 94% recycled paperboard with a food-grade pouch to hold the liquid and is reportedly five times lighter than a glass bottle, using six times less carbon and energy to produce and dispose of.

According to David Rowledge, MD of Alchemy Wines, the company’s first order with Frugal is being processed right now (mock-up pictured).

Rowledge told Harpers: “I believe Alchemy will be the first to place a 100 year old vine wine, a Spanish Tempranillo, with the lovely story of the ecological heritage of the actual wine, in combination with the carbon-reducing attributes of the Frugal bottle.”

More than 30 different drinks producers from around the world have launched 65 different SKUs of wines, spirits and olive oils in the Frugal bottle. They are available in 22 countries including Japan, North America, the UK, across Europe, Scandinavia, Australia, and South Africa.

Due to demand from drinks producers around the world, Frugal has opened a new 11,000-square-foot bottle factory in Ipswich and sold its first Frugal Bottle Assembly Machine to KinsBrae Packaging in Canada.

As well as Frugal, Alchemy will be looking to partner with other sustainable packaging providers including Tetrapac, and with producers of cans and pouches.







