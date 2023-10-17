Registrations open for Harpers’ Sustainability Webinar

By James Bayley

Titled, Portfolio of Diversity, registrations are open for Harpers’ Sustainability Webinar, in partnership with Bibendum.

The premium wine specialist is one of three ‘Champions’ to sign up for the Harpers Sustainability Charter – an initiative designed to galvanise the trade into climate action.

On 31 October, the webinar will discuss ways businesses can forge a sustainably conscious portfolio through the lens of four key themes – Planet, Place, People and Packaging

Led by Harpers’ editor Andrew Catchpole the discussion will focus on defining these categories and how to apply them when considering a business’s overall sustainability goals, whether it be a supplier, retailer, importer or restaurant.

Bibendum, as part of the C&C Group, has committed to reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 35% and its Scope 3 GHG emissions by 25% by 2030 (versus FY2020). As laid out in its ‘Action and Goals’ for the Harpers Sustainability Charter Bibendum has pledged to be a carbon-neutral business by 2050.

Other Bibendum initiatives include a 3-Year partnership with the Big Issue Group, covering areas such as vendor support, mentoring, employability and marketing campaigns.

The Portfolio of Diversity panel will comprise:

Barry Dick MW, Waitrose

Harriet Kininmonth, C&C Group

Jim Bass, Ellis Wharton Wines

Rollo Gabb, Journey's End

Vanessa M. Stolz, Restaurant Pine

Andrew Catchpole, editor of Harpers

To register for the panel click here.








