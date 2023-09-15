Subscriber login Close [x]
    Nessa

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  15 September, 2023

    Late-night bar Nessa is now open on the corner of Brewer, Warwick and Glasshouse streets, promising to be Soho’s newest destination for classic drinks and inventive cocktails. Bar manager Floriano Cubeddu (previously of The Goring Hotel, The Ned and Mortimer House) has put together a menu that champions British producers and seasonal ingredients. Cocktails are classic with a playful twist and showcase a range of UK-based brands, with serves including the bittersweet Ol’ China Plate, which mixes East London rye whisky, Sacred dry vermouth and Sipello with Campari. Low & no serves make a strong appearance, too, alongside an extensive list of sparkling and still wines and spirits, again highlighting British producers.


    86 Brewer Street, London W1F 9UB

    nessasoho.com



