Three UK drinks brands in Sunday Times Top 100 list

By James Bayley

Three UK drinks brands have been listed in this year’s Sunday Times Hundred fastest-growing private companies in Britain, an annual celebration of the UK’s entrepreneurial achievements.

The inclusion of Trip, Au Vodka and Cask Trade in the coveted list is yet further proof of the strength and depth of the British drinks industry, following the success of English Wine Week a fortnight ago.

CBD-infused drinks brand Trip ranked 4th on the list. Founded by husband-and-wife Daniel Khoury and Oliva Ferdi in 2019, the company is now the UK’s number-one CBD brand with 263% annual sales growth over three years.

Speaking to Harpers, Trip co-founder Olivia Ferdi said: “Being featured in the Sunday Times Hundred top five fastest growing brands is credit to the incredible support we receive from our community every day, we wouldn’t be here without them. The Trip team has done such an amazing job with our mission to destigmatise conversations around mental well-being and ensure that plant-powered wellbeing is accessible to all, and this growth is testament to that.”

In 5th place on the list is Au vodka, founded in 2015 by Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn. Sales of the eye-catching gold bottles have sky-rocketed since 2019, and, in the year to April 2023, Au Vodka reported £54 million in sales thanks to its celebrity endorsements and strong presence in multiple retailers.

Meanwhile, Cask Trade, the London-based cask whisky business was ranked 21st, completing the trio of drinks businesses. Founded in 2018 by Simon Aron in partnership with several of the world’s foremost whisky masters, including Keeper of the Quaich Colin Hampden-White, Cask Trade buys and sells premium cask whiskies.

The company is unique because it owns all the casks it sells, giving the customer a 100% transactional guarantee.

The dedicated team has grown from one small office of five in 2018 to 27 over four offices on London’s Regent Street, boasting a sample cupboard of over 500 casks available to visiting clients every day of the week.

Commenting on the achievement, Simon Aron, founder and CEO of Cask Trade, said: “I feel truly honoured to be included in The Sunday Times Hundred list.

“I never imagined when I bought my first bottle in the 1990s I would turn a passion into a business and be able to share my love for whisky with so many enthusiasts.

“We are proud to be hard-working advocates for this industry all over the world. Cask Trade’s amazing achievements over the past four years are a testament to my co-directors and our expert and dedicated team which has led to us being recognised alongside this incredible list of UK businesses.”







