Top Selection signs distribution deal with Penfolds

By James Bayley

Australian wine brand, Penfolds, is aiming to assert its position in the UK’s fine dining scene by partnering with UK importer Top Selection to increase distribution of the brand in high-end restaurants and luxury hotels.

The partnership takes immediate effect, with Top Selection initially carrying eight wines from the Penfolds Collection; from the Bin 311 Chardonnay through to an allocation of the brand’s ‘luxury and icon’ tier, including Yattarna and Grange at the very top of the Penfolds range.

Gregory Joos De Ter Beerst, Penfolds sales director for Europe, said: “As our recent partnership with celebrated chef Mauro Colagreco highlighted, Penfolds is a brand that has a strong affinity with the fine dining world, aiming to push boundaries in winemaking just as the world’s leading chefs challenge culinary norms with their cuisine.

“With the Top Selection team’s evident passion for Penfolds and their proven track record of success in this sector, we’re looking forward to working with them to expand our presence in fine dining restaurants and hotels across the UK.”

Akos Forczek, chairman of Top Selection added: “It is a privilege to be partnering with Penfolds, they are an exciting addition to our portfolio that enhances our already impressive range of top-quality wine estates. It is a brand that elicits high desirability and recognition, with wines which will make compelling additions to many sommelier lists.”

The agreement was introduced at Top Selection’s recent annual portfolio tasting in London, with Penfolds holding a masterclass on the 2022 Penfolds Collection.

The deal sees Top Selection join Waddesdon Wines as a distribution partner to Penfolds in the UK.







