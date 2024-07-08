Subscriber login Close [x]
Penfolds awards AU$200,000 in inaugural Evermore Grant Programme

By James Bayley
Published:  08 July, 2024

Penfolds has announced the recipients of the inaugural Penfolds Evermore Grant Programme. Four recipients in Australia have been selected for their projects contributing to community and culture and will share in AU$200,000 of funding. 

The programme received over 80 applications across Australia from businesses, individuals and community organisations hoping to create a positive impact. 

The Evermore initiative aims to create and support positive change by focusing on delivering programmes and activities under three strategic priority areas: community and culture, future winemaking and sustainability.

Kristy Keyte, chief marketing officer at Penfolds, said: “What a way to celebrate Penfolds 180th anniversary – awarding our first grants to recipients who are focused on delivering community impact, changing the landscape of their own sector and contributing to positive change in the wine industry. This program is our opportunity to use our business as a force for good and continue to look to the future for our communities around the world.”

The four successful recipients are:

A Fitting Connection (VIC): AU$66,000 for the ReFELT project, which will transform textile waste into recycled fabrics, empowering individuals with disabilities through workshops and employment programmes.

Planting Seeds Project (NSW): AU$50,000 for the B&B Highway, a community initiative focusing on bees, birds, plants and other pollinators essential for biodiversity and ecosystem health.

Mobius Farms (SA): AU$54,000 to assess the impacts of insect frass on vineyard soil and plant health, aiming to enhance viticulture sustainability and close the loop on winemaking waste.

Barossa Farmers Market (SA): AU$30,000 for a Kitchen Library that will act as a hub for community connection and knowledge, providing food preparation equipment and educational workshops.

In 2023, Penfolds pledged AU$1 million over five years towards the Penfolds Evermore Grant Program, administered in multiple rounds covering different regions around the world. A new grant round will launch in France in early 2025.

The Evermore Grant Programme was recently awarded the Social Excellence: Investing in Community and Innovation award at the 2024 Just Drinks Excellence Awards alongside four other awards received by Treasury Wine Estates.



