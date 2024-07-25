Subscriber login Close [x]
Penfolds appoints Goedhuis Waddesdon as principal UK distributor

By James Bayley
Published:  25 July, 2024

Goedhuis Waddesdon has been named the main UK distribution partner for Penfolds, aiming to expand the distribution of the core Bins Collection, including wines from France and the US.

Targeting independent retail, premium on-trade and merchant channels, Goedhuis Waddesdon will distribute a broad range of Penfolds wines in the UK. This includes the Bins Collection, featuring Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz and Bin 28 Shiraz. The range also includes Penfolds’ fortified wines, such as a 50-year-old Tawny.

With Penfolds increasing its focus on winemaking in the US and France, Goedhuis Waddesdon will also distribute Penfolds Californian and French wines, including its Champagnes made with Champagne Thiénot, and the French Winemaking Trial wine.

Helen Miller, commercial director of Goedhuis Waddesdon, said: “Having begun to work with Penfolds at Waddesdon Wine in 2019, it’s an honour to develop this partnership into a principal distribution model in 2024. We look forward to growing Penfolds’ sales as part of our newly merged entity, Goedhuis Waddesdon. The Californian & French releases from Penfolds are hugely exciting, while the Bin-level wines offer outstanding value for money within every channel we serve.”

Daevid Warren, commercial director for Penfolds EMEA, added: “We’re delighted to be continuing our relationship with Goedhuis Waddesdon as we release our latest Collection in the coming weeks. The Penfolds range has expanded quite significantly in recent years requiring us to review our strategic focus for our trade partners across the EMEA region. We have every confidence the Goedhuis Waddesdon team is the partner to help us further establish our burgeoning French and Californian Collections, whilst ensuring the renowned Australian classics in our Bin Collection continue to succeed.”

The new agreement was celebrated at Penfolds’ recent 2024 Collection customer tasting in London, hosted by chief winemaker Peter Gago. Wines from the upcoming Penfolds Collection release were previewed, including a new commemorative limited release, Bin 180, celebrating Penfolds’ 180th anniversary this year. The Collection will be released on 1 August 2024.









