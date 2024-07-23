Producer Q&A: Peter Gago, Penfolds

With Penfolds celebrating its 180th anniversary this year, chief winemaker Peter Gago talks exclusively to Jo Gilbert about the iconic wine producer’s past, present and future.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.