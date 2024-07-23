Gusbourne explores potential sale

By James Bayley

English winemaker Gusbourne may soon have a new owner, as Lord Ashcroft, who holds a 67% stake in the company, announced he is exploring “various strategic options” for his shareholding.

Ashcroft, a Conservative peer, said: “Now at the tender age of 78 I am reviewing my future options. I am flexible as to the outcome. It may be a sale. It may be a strategic merger with a similar company.”

This announcement follows a similar move by Chapel Down, which is conducting a strategic review to meet the growing demand for English sparkling wine. Gusbourne, valued at around £40m, launched Fifty One Degrees North, the most expensive English sparkling wine on the market, at £195.

Read more: Record number of gold medals at WineGB awards



Ashcroft’s potential sale or merger discussions come as the company said it would work with him to ensure the process maximises shareholder value. The winemaker clarified that no talks with potential buyers are currently underway.

CEO Jonathan White, appointed earlier this year, commented on Gusbourne’s strategic vision, stating the company has seen positive momentum across its three strategic pillars. He expressed gratitude to Ashcroft for his support in establishing Gusbourne.

The potential sale of Gusbourne is reminiscent of Ashcroft’s previous move when he sold his majority stake in recruitment company Impellam, earning around £300m from the sale. Ashcroft, who also holds a £20m long-term secured bond in Gusbourne, emphasised his flexibility regarding the outcome, including a possible capitalisation or restructuring of his debt.

Meanwhile, Chapel Down’s strategic review and Treasury Wine Estates’ denial of interest in acquiring the Tenterden firm add to the current climate of speculation in the English wine industry. Despite the uncertainty, Gusbourne reassured stakeholders that its strategic vision remains unchanged and is poised for future growth.







