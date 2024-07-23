Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Gusbourne explores potential sale

By James Bayley
Published:  23 July, 2024

English winemaker Gusbourne may soon have a new owner, as Lord Ashcroft, who holds a 67% stake in the company, announced he is exploring “various strategic options” for his shareholding. 

Ashcroft, a Conservative peer, said: “Now at the tender age of 78 I am reviewing my future options. I am flexible as to the outcome. It may be a sale. It may be a strategic merger with a similar company.”

This announcement follows a similar move by Chapel Down, which is conducting a strategic review to meet the growing demand for English sparkling wine. Gusbourne, valued at around £40m, launched Fifty One Degrees North, the most expensive English sparkling wine on the market, at £195.

Ashcroft’s potential sale or merger discussions come as the company said it would work with him to ensure the process maximises shareholder value. The winemaker clarified that no talks with potential buyers are currently underway.

CEO Jonathan White, appointed earlier this year, commented on Gusbourne’s strategic vision, stating the company has seen positive momentum across its three strategic pillars. He expressed gratitude to Ashcroft for his support in establishing Gusbourne.

The potential sale of Gusbourne is reminiscent of Ashcroft’s previous move when he sold his majority stake in recruitment company Impellam, earning around £300m from the sale. Ashcroft, who also holds a £20m long-term secured bond in Gusbourne, emphasised his flexibility regarding the outcome, including a possible capitalisation or restructuring of his debt.

Meanwhile, Chapel Down’s strategic review and Treasury Wine Estates’ denial of interest in acquiring the Tenterden firm add to the current climate of speculation in the English wine industry. Despite the uncertainty, Gusbourne reassured stakeholders that its strategic vision remains unchanged and is poised for future growth.



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Hospitality insolvencies rise 20% over p...

Pernod Ricard wines to join Accolade at...

Denbies attains B Corp status

Bibendum bolsters on-trade team

Headline Heroes: Creating Champagne’s ‘p...

Record number of gold medals at WineGB a...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Chair - Vineyards of Hampshire

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95