Beaulieu Vineyard announces major renovation

By James Bayley

Treasury Wine Estates’ global wine brand Beaulieu Vineyard has announced a multimillion-dollar renovation of its Napa Valley winery, set to be completed in spring 2026.

Established in 1900 and a pioneer in Napa Valley’s Rutherford American Viticultural Area, Beaulieu Vineyard (BV) is embarking on a renovation to honour its history and future in Californian winemaking. The Reserve Tasting Room and the adjacent club lounge will remain open, and winemaking will continue on-site during the project.

Senior winemaker Trevor Durling said: “Given the historical importance of BV to the American wine industry, it’s incredibly exciting to restore this iconic estate for future generations to experience an important part of Rutherford. It started with a vision from Georges and Fernande de Latour, then André Tchelistcheff, and I feel privileged and very proud to be the current steward to lay the foundation for the next century.”

In 1923, founders Georges and Fernande de Latour purchased the winery from former US senator Seneca Ewer. The original stone winery structures, built in the 1880s, featured twin gabled roofs that were altered in the 1930s and later. Treasury Wine Estates acquired Beaulieu Vineyard in 2016.

The renovation, led by Signum Architecture, will restore the original stone buildings while enhancing the visitor experience. Kirsten Shinnamon Baker of Signum Architecture added: “Restoring the winery’s approach to the original structures and adapting them for contemporary use is an inherently sustainable redesign, as it captures and repurposes the energy embodied in the historic structures.”

The redesign will feature a new entry adjacent to the winery’s Seneca Vineyard (BV10), an open-air tasting courtyard, multiple private tasting rooms, a dedicated club member lounge, a Georges de Latour Private Reserve Wine Library, and an expansive hall with flexible seating for larger groups.

Beaulieu Vineyard has completed a yearlong inventory of its historical collection. Pieces from the winery’s collection, including Georges de Latour’s original 1925 Cadillac Imperial Touring Car, will be incorporated throughout the spaces with immersive storytelling and exhibitions.

The renovation will also support the winery’s sustainability vision to run on 100% renewable electricity this year and be carbon neutral by 2030. The project will use sustainable materials, with a new solar array powering the site, ample EV parking, an all-electric kitchen and water-wise landscaping with native plants.







