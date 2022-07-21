Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Penfolds releases its first-ever Bordeaux/Oz blend

By James Bayley
Published:  21 July, 2022

Australian wine brand Penfolds has released its first-ever Bordeaux/Australian blend - and the first French wine to be included in its annual collection release.

The new release was made in partnership with Dourthe Bordeaux, one of the region’s most respected winemaking houses.

The new wine spans the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, blending grapes from Bordeaux (71%) and South Australia (29%) thanks to the work of Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago and Dourthe Chief Winemaker Frédéric Bonnaffous.

Made from the 2019 vintage, the Penfolds II Cabernet Shiraz Merlot was blended and bottled in South Australia by Penfolds winemakers.

Peter Gago, Penfolds’ chief winemaker, said: “This is the start of our French winemaking journey. Our main objective? To remain true to the winemaking ethos of both wineries, to deliver the best blend possible, and to ideally make Bordeaux and South Australia proud. This wine is not about bigness or boldness, or assertion. Instead, it is blended to convey an ethereal lightness, subtlety on the palate - sensitively binding two hemispheres, Old World and New.”

A second French wine will also be released in August, the 2019 Penfolds FWT 585: A trial Bin wine made of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Petit Verdot. The trial wine was made at Cambon la Pelouse Winery with Penfolds senior winemaker Emma Wood on the ground, in the cellars and the vineyards.

Meanwhile, following the inaugural release of Penfolds Californian wines in 2021, the next iteration will launch as part of the 2022 Collection – a continuation of an endeavour started over 20 years ago when Penfolds winemakers first started exploring Californian soils. This year’s release includes the 2019 Bin 149 Cabernet Sauvignon, Bin 704 Cabernet Sauvignon and Bin 600 Cabernet Shiraz.

Penfolds MD, Tom King, said, “Penfolds is building a global ambition, not just on paper but with our feet in vineyards across two hemispheres. We are focused on making Penfolds wines from the best winemaking regions globally…We started this journey with our partnership with Champagne (Thienot), then brought to life a 20-year endeavour with the California wine release, and now, we proudly introduce a partnership with a leading Bordeaux winery and reveal our own 2019 Trial Bin wine in France.”

The Penfolds Collection 2022 wines are available from Thursday 4 August 2022 at Penfolds Cellar Doors (Magill Estate Winery and Barossa Valley Cellar Door) in Australia and select fine wine stores globally.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Friday read: Why bulk is the hot ticket...

Zweigelt waltzes into town as red counte...

Looking ahead: Doug Wregg, Les Caves de...

English wine comes of age at the UK’s wi...

Harpers' new Top 25 Sommeliers in the UK...

Majestic re-enter En Primeur market with...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Category Insights Manager UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95