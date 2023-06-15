Andre Lurton Family Wines (re) enter the UK via North South Wines

By James Bayley

After a quiet number of years in the UK, the Andre Lurton Family will re-enter the British market with the support of its new agency partner North South Wines.

The partnership will strive to bring high-quality wines to the UK whilst developing and growing the Andre Lurton name. Both parties also have strong sustainability credentials to bring to the table.

Jacques Lurton, chairman and head winemaker of the six family estates, oversees all the technical aspects with his innovative vision, alongside his niece Mathilde de Caix-Lurton, GM, who is structuring the general strategy and commercial direction of the company.

Mathilde de Caix Lurton said: “The UK is a key market for us and for brand building in general. What we specifically love about North South Wines is that like us, Kim Wilson (founder and MD) and Claire Greenwood (French buyer and head of off trade) are driven by vision and are extremely hard-working and enthusiastic about what they do. We were looking for a long-term partnership in the UK and we believe we have found it.”

The move comes at a time of significant change for Lurton's flasgship Chateau Bonnet property. In the past three years, Bonnet has become a leading sustainable Bordeaux estate, with new viticultural techniques, bio-control (planted on 20ha) biodiversity projects, bee hives, sheep and fruit and vegetable gardens.

The announcement also coincides with North South Wines’ recent B-Corp status unveiling, the first UK wine distributor to be certified.

North South Wines’ Claire Greenwood said: “We are so excited to start working with Family Andre Lurton. This partnership represents the first move into Bordeaux for North South Wines, and we feel we have found the perfect winery to work with – we have a joint focus on quality and sustainability, and the same high energy levels needed to find success in the UK market.”

As from June 2023, North South Wines will be importing several of the family estates exclusively, including: Château Bonnet from the Entre-deux-Mers region; Château Cruzeau from Pessac-Léognan and Château Barbe Blanche from Lussac Saint Emilion.

North South Wines will also import Château Rochemorin from Pessac-Léognan and Château Couhins Lurton from Pessac-Leognan, though not exclusively.

All wines will be sold in the independent, wholesale and on-trade channels.







