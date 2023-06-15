C&C strengthens wine buying team with new appointments

By James Bayley

C&C Group, one of the UK’s largest drinks distributors, has announced several new appointments to its wine-buying team.

The wine buying team is responsible for the procurement of wine across all C&C group’s route-to-market brands, including; Bibendum, Bibendum Off Trade, Walker & Wodehouse, Matthew Clark, Tennent’s Wholesale, as well as the Group’s Island of Ireland businesses.

Christine Barkey (right) has been appointed wine buyer for France (Excluding Champagne, Bordeaux, and Provence). Barkey has over 11 years of experience in wine across the on and off trade, including her most recent role as ‘Wine Club’ buyer at Majestic.

Meanwhile, Andy Craig (left) has been promoted to buyer for Fine Wine, Bordeaux, Provence, England, and Champagne. Craig has worked in the buying team for over 10 years and is tasked with taking the group's highly regarded Fine Wine proposition, to the next level, including its prestigious Bordeaux Collection.

Clio Giudici has been appointed junior buyer for Australia, New Zealand, Sherry, and Sake. Giudici has had great success in looking after amongst others, Australia and New Zealand as trade marketing manager for Bibendum and Matthew Clark. Giudici has built a wealth of commercial wine knowledge in her career, including a role as group wine buyer for ‘28-50 Restaurant’ having worked as a winemaker and wine buyer whilst living in Australia.

Rebecca Long joins the team as junior wine Buyer for South Africa, Central & Eastern Europe, Portugal and Canada. Long has experience in commercial wine roles, including a stint at Majestic as business development manager.

Lastly, Ignacio (Nacho) Rodriguez González has been promoted to senior wine-buying coordinator after joining the wine-buying team in October 2020.

Harriet Kininmonth, wine trading director at C&C Group said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to announce these new appointments to our wine buying team. I’m especially pleased that we have been able to nurture existing talent in our business and provide them with the opportunity to step up to more senior roles. These new appointments underline our commitment to continue to put wine at the heart of the group’s customer proposition, and to delight customers with an unrivalled portfolio of wines and producers.







