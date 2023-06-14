Subscriber login Close [x]
Berry Bros. & Rudd to open Spirits Shop

By James Bayley
Published:  14 June, 2023

Berry Bros. & Rudd, the UK’s oldest fine wine and spirits merchant, has announced the opening of its first-ever dedicated Spirits Shop.

The new store will open in Spring 2024 on the corner of St James’s Street as a sister premises to the London Shop at 63 Pall Mall, further illustrating the growing customer demand for premium and luxury spirits. 

Geordie Willis, brand experiences and creative director at Berry Bros. & Rudd, said: “The launch of our first dedicated Spirits Shop shows our commitment to the premium and luxury spirits category, and will allow us to share our depth of range, fantastic products and expertise through events and our in-store experience.

“We’re delighted to extend the same incredible in-shop experience that our customers love and know us for in fine wine to the luxury spirits world.”

Natalie Tennent, COO for Berry Bros. & Rudd, added: “We have a proud heritage in spirits. From creating the first one million-case whisky brand in Cutty Sark to developing The Glenrothes whisky brand, and today being a multi-award winning independent bottler with the Berry’s Own Selection whisky range, we continue to enjoy significant demand from our customers and are pleased that our Spirits Shop will allow us to showcase our increasing range of premium and ultra-premium spirits.

“Investing in our retail footprint, people, products and producer relationships gives us the opportunity to extend our reputation as one of the best and most trusted spirit and wine merchants, both for drinkers and collectors alike.”



