Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Summertown Wine Bar

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  23 May, 2023

    267 Banbury Rd, Summertown, Oxford OX2 7HT

    summertownwinebar.co.uk

    The doors are now open at Oxford’s hotly anticipated Summertown Wine Bar. Masterminded by Michael Jelley and Graeme Woodward, owners of Harpers 50 Best 2023 inductee Grape Minds merchants (also in Oxford), the new bar boasts 30 wines by the glass and more than 300 by the bottle. 

    After launching a Crowdfunder last September to ensure fixtures and fittings, lighting and glassware were as top notch as the wines on offer, the business announced it had raised £32,850 with 71 supporters in 41 days.

    The new bar can host 100 guests and has a separate tasting room available for private bookings. The wine range is complemented by a choice of beers, cocktails and a small food offering.



    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    30 Under 30: Winners revealed

    LWF analysis: A 'different' proposition

    Asda range shake-up on show at London ta...

    LWF exclusive: Wines of Tejo reveals bra...

    The Wine Society puts six of its best in...

    What makes a wine list? Shaun Corrigan,...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Brittany’s new wave of wines

    Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

    Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Condor Wines: Key Account Manager

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95