Summertown Wine Bar

By Harpers Editorial

267 Banbury Rd, Summertown, Oxford OX2 7HT

summertownwinebar.co.uk

The doors are now open at Oxford’s hotly anticipated Summertown Wine Bar. Masterminded by Michael Jelley and Graeme Woodward, owners of Harpers 50 Best 2023 inductee Grape Minds merchants (also in Oxford), the new bar boasts 30 wines by the glass and more than 300 by the bottle.

After launching a Crowdfunder last September to ensure fixtures and fittings, lighting and glassware were as top notch as the wines on offer, the business announced it had raised £32,850 with 71 supporters in 41 days.

The new bar can host 100 guests and has a separate tasting room available for private bookings. The wine range is complemented by a choice of beers, cocktails and a small food offering.







